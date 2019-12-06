Cody Simpson Teases Musical Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Would Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ever collaborate on new music? The 22-year-old Australian musician weighed in on the possibility at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday.
"Yeah definitely. We're looking at it," he exclusively told E! News while walking the red carpet. "We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar."
Cyrus' main man also said he's working on new music of his own.
"Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year," he said.
Simpson and Cyrus sparked romance rumors in early October—less than two weeks after news of her split from Kaitlynn Carter broke. The artists have been packing on the PDA ever since and even celebrated Thanksgiving together.
Simpson wasn't the only celebrity to attend GQ's big soirée. To see a few of the other stars in attendance, check out the gallery.
