Jameela Jamil Hilariously Recalls Her First DJ Gig at Elton John’s Birthday Party

Jameela Jamil's first DJing gig is definitely one for the books.

On Thursday, The Good Place star, who has been DJing for eight years, recalled her first-ever experience behind the booth during her visit to Conan—get this: it was for Sir Elton John's birthday party! After joking that she wanted to become a DJ in order to avoid talking to people at parties, she revealed that a booking agent presented her with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There was just one problem: Jameela had never actually DJed before.

"She said, ‘You know, do you DJ?' And, I was like, ‘cause I'm a sociopath, ‘Yes, I do,'" she told host Conan O'Brien. "And because this woman books all the biggest events in London, she was like, ‘Oh, my God! I need a DJ next week for Elton John's birthday party.' And I said yes! And I had one week to learn how to DJ."

To put the moment into Good Place terms, she added, "I am trash. I am Jason Mendoza, not Tahani."