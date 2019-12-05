The Annual Kardashian Family Christmas Party Might Be Getting Another Major Shakeup

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 3:45 PM
It's that time of year again!
Christmas season is finally upon us, and you know what that means: the Kardashian's are getting ready for their annual Christmas party. E! News caught up with Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban to discuss the party and see if he would spill any fun details. "I love when Kris [Jenner] does it. It feels more real to me," Jonathan shared about the families annual party.
Even though last year's party was organized by Kim, Jonathan joked he was in a season of rebellion. "I skipped it," he joked. "I was protesting." Although the "food God" is a fan of everything his BFF does, when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, he'd prefer if they left it up to the matriarch of the family. "I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Clause," he explained. "Its got to be at her house."
No shade intended to Kim, Jonathan is just a man of routine. "I'm sorry. Yeah Kim goes over the top and it's snowing and this and that, but you know what? At Kris' we just knew what we were getting into," he shared. "I knew that the thing with the fried hot dogs is gonna be there. I know that the deer will be there. I just know that somethings going on."
While he may know what he prefers, he actually already knows all the details behind the lavish affair, but his lips are sealed! "I do. I just found out last night," he shared about where the party will take place. "I don't want to say because I don't want to get uninvited, but I literally just asked last night. I'm like where is the party? Oh. No comment. I want to be on the good side, I don't want to be on the bad list. I'm not naughty, Kris."
Ain't no party like a Kardashian Christmas party!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
