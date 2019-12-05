The Annual Kardashian Family Christmas Party Might Be Getting Another Major Shakeup

It's that time of year again!

Christmas season is finally upon us, and you know what that means: the Kardashian's are getting ready for their annual Christmas party. E! News caught up with Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban to discuss the party and see if he would spill any fun details. "I love when Kris [Jenner] does it. It feels more real to me," Jonathan shared about the families annual party.

Even though last year's party was organized by Kim, Jonathan joked he was in a season of rebellion. "I skipped it," he joked. "I was protesting." Although the "food God" is a fan of everything his BFF does, when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, he'd prefer if they left it up to the matriarch of the family. "I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Clause," he explained. "Its got to be at her house."