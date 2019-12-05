Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Slams Comparisons to Christina Anstead

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 3:12 PM
No, Heather Rae Young is not trying to look like Christina Anstead.
For some reason, some people on social media are claiming Heather is attempting to morph into Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina. According to these individuals, it could not possibly be a coincidence that both Heather and Christina have blonde hair. This theory was then presented to Heather, who, like any reasonable person, was baffled by the assumption.
"How would I be 'trying to look like someone?'" she questioned on her Instagram Story. "Last time I checked I've looked like this my whole life." Any person with internet on their phone can also check back and see that's she's looked more or less the same since well before she and the Flip or Flop star dated.
The idea was so laughable to Heather, she joked, "Yes that's my ultimate goal & I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!! Come on guys... Let's stop being ridiculous."
With that theory thoroughly debunked, the Selling Sunset star moved on to other questions from fans, like whether or not she and Christina get along well. Her answer? "Yes we do."
David Buchan/Shutterstock
And Christina isn't the only one who likes Heather! Tarek's daughter, Taylor El Moussa, seems to be a pretty big fan of her too. In September, Taylor invited Heather to dinner to celebrate her 9th birthday, a special occasion that she typically only celebrates with her. Tarek shared, "For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It's special to her because it's a 'me and her only' dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted."
Plus, Brayden El Moussa looks pretty keen on her, too. A few weeks ago he and Heather shared some cuddles while supporting Taylor at her game, which brought her "so much joy."
She shared with her Instagram followers, "Being around the kids has brought me so much joy and taught me so much patience. Love my life! @therealtarekelmoussa . Our life may not be perfect but it's perfect with you. Love being part of Tarek's family, from day one I was welcomed with open arms."
