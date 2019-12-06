Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for your spouse, partner or significant other? This holiday season, rather than giving them something last-minute, think bigger, bolder and better with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love. 

From plushy Uggs to North Face puffer coats to Yeti mugs and Fitbits, we've handpicked a creative bunch of gift giving ideas for that special person in your life so you don't have to! Maybe they've been asking for a diffuser all year? Or maybe that Nintendo Switch or MasterClass subscription has been an on-going conversation the past couple of months? Well, now's the time! When in doubt? Pre-order their very own Baby Yoda doll! Our personal favorite? This hot air popcorn maker, of course.

Here are 16 of our favorites below. 

UGG Classic Short Boots

These boots are the shorter version of UGG's classic silhouette, with the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as its full-sized counterparts. Also available in black, brown, khaki, raspberry, and navy.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$160 Anthropologie
YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid

He'll put all his favorite beverages in the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there! Also available in a variety of colors.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$25 Amazon
Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$100
$69 Amazon
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Puffer Jacket

He'll look legit in this wow-factor North Face puffer jacket. 

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$249 Urban Outfitters
Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser

Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$30 Amazon
Mattel x Star Wars The Child Plush 11'' Pre-Order

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11'' plush toy. 

 
Baby Yoda
$25 shopDisney $25 Target $25 Entertainment Earth
Nintendo Switch Lite

Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch lite system is designed to fit your life.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$210 Amazon
MasterClass Subscription

Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform. 

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$180 MasterClass
Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit

Give him a gift he can sip on! He'll brew beer at home the simple, fun, and tasty way with this easy-to-follow video and step-by-step instructional IPA beer making kit. Using only seasonally-inspired, real ingredients, we never include sugary malt extracts, meaning you brew the freshest and best-tasting beer possible.

 
Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$47 Amazon
Winc Affiliate Program

Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$100 Winc
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker

Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white. Don't forget to add the Cinemood movie theater projector!

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$30
$20 Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$159
$144 Target
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer

This top-reviewed XL air fryer has 8 built-in smart programs including fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish, and pizza. It offers a wide temperature range of 180◦F-400◦F and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes. Featuring a new built-in alarm function that reminds the user to shake or check the food in 5, 10, and 15-minute increments.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$198
$68 Wayfair
Nespresso Espesso & Coffee Machine

Create all your favorite coffee creations with this all-in-one espresso and coffee machine.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$145 Amazon
SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse
$160 Amazon
Amazon Kindle Subscription

Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.

Gifts for Dad
$60 Amazon

