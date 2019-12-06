Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for your spouse, partner or significant other? This holiday season, rather than giving them something last-minute, think bigger, bolder and better with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love.
From plushy Uggs to North Face puffer coats to Yeti mugs and Fitbits, we've handpicked a creative bunch of gift giving ideas for that special person in your life so you don't have to! Maybe they've been asking for a diffuser all year? Or maybe that Nintendo Switch or MasterClass subscription has been an on-going conversation the past couple of months? Well, now's the time! When in doubt? Pre-order their very own Baby Yoda doll! Our personal favorite? This hot air popcorn maker, of course.
Here are 16 of our favorites below.
These boots are the shorter version of UGG's classic silhouette, with the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as its full-sized counterparts. Also available in black, brown, khaki, raspberry, and navy.
He'll put all his favorite beverages in the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there! Also available in a variety of colors.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.
He'll look legit in this wow-factor North Face puffer jacket.
Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!
Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11'' plush toy.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch lite system is designed to fit your life.
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Give him a gift he can sip on! He'll brew beer at home the simple, fun, and tasty way with this easy-to-follow video and step-by-step instructional IPA beer making kit. Using only seasonally-inspired, real ingredients, we never include sugary malt extracts, meaning you brew the freshest and best-tasting beer possible.
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!
Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white. Don't forget to add the Cinemood movie theater projector!
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.
This top-reviewed XL air fryer has 8 built-in smart programs including fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish, and pizza. It offers a wide temperature range of 180◦F-400◦F and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes. Featuring a new built-in alarm function that reminds the user to shake or check the food in 5, 10, and 15-minute increments.
Create all your favorite coffee creations with this all-in-one espresso and coffee machine.
Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.
Check out gifts for beauty lovers and ideas for the fitness buff in your life at E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?