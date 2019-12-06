The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Is Here and This Is Everything You Need to Remember

With a year in between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two and season three premiere, it's safe to say some details may have slipped your mind. It's completely understandable, especially since the show is so easy to binge right through. And now, with season three premiering Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video you find yourself with not enough hours in the day to do a rewatch? Have no fear, we're here.

Yep, it's time to get caught up with Midge, Joel, Susie and the rest of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gang. Season two took the Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), to the Catskills, revealed her secret and took her career to new heights with Susie (Alex Borstein) working her tail off.

Get reacquainted below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Midge

After traveling to Paris to get Rose back, Midge traveled upstate to the Catskills with her newly reunited family. There, she met Benjamin (Zachary Levi), and the two soon started dating. While on summer vacation, Susie got Midge a big hotel gig…and Abe learned her secret. Susie and Midge eventually begin touring small clubs and landed a spot in telethon.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Midge

Despite sabotage by Sophie Lennon, Midge's telethon performance was a hit and she was asked to accompany singer Shy Baldwin on tour through the United States and Europe. She accepted his offer, while Benjamin prepared to propose to her. However, after accepting the tour gig, she goes to be with Joel (Michael Zegen), despite their long-lasting estrangement.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Susie

With Midge picking up steam in her career, Susie conned her way into the resort at the Catskills and hustled to get Midge more gigs. Being the tenacious manager that she is, Susie booked Midge on a mini (somewhat disastrous) tour in the United States. With a spot in a telethon secured, Susie received an offer from sometime-nemesis Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch): Manage her and fight for her the she did for Midge.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Abe and Rose

Rose moved to Paris, but was followed by her daughter and husband. Abe and Rose spent some time living abroad, but eventually return to New York. Rose began auditing classes and Colombia while Abe began questioning his place as a professor at the university and his work at Bell Labs.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Joel

Oh, Joel. He broke up with his mistress (who then made a scene and got Midge demoted at work), turned down Midge's attempts at reconciliation and got further invested in the family business. The season ended with Joel receiving money and encouragement from his father to go start a club of his own.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Sophie Lennon

After sending goons to threaten Susie (she eventually befriended them), Sophie further got involved with Midge and Susie's affairs at the telethon. Sophie had Midge bumped to the latest slot possible (but that worked in Midge's favor), and when Sophie saw how fierce Susie protected Midge, she asked her to manage her career as well.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

