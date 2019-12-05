Hailey Bieber Speaks Out Against "Fake Drama" Between Her and Selena Gomez

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 1:18 PM

Hailey Bieber has signaled that she is still not cool with that whole "fake" feud with Selena Gomez that many fans have conjured up.

They have pitted the two stars against each other since Hailey, formerly known as Hailey Bieber, reignited her romance with now-husband Justin Bieber in 2018, months after he and Selena ended their own on-again, off-again relationship.

"I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just...toxic," Hailey told British Vogue in a new interview published this week, without naming names. "I think that has to change and that has to stop."

In October, many fans speculated that Hailey threw shade at Selena's new single, "Lose You to Love Me," largely seen as a ballad about her breakup from Justin. Hailey denied responding to the song, while Selena announced she "will never stand for women tearing other women down." Hailey later "liked" an Instagram post of the singer celebrating her new music with her friends.

In November, Hailey once again expressed support for Selena by "liking" an Instagram photo of the pop star getting ready for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'Let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other,'" Hailey told British Vogue.

