You Season 2 Says Goodbye to Joe Goldberg and Hello to...Will?

Joe Goldberg is no more. Enter…Will?

In a new teaser for You season two, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg savagely destroys every Los Angeleno stereotype in under a minute and introduces viewers to the new Joe Goldberg. Sorry, the new Will.

"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places, but Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets. Your followers see an image and imagine you're on top of the world. What they don't' see is the effort you're putting into this fantasy. You're hiding behind this façade, but why?" Joe/Will asks.