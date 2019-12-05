Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed Dead at 32 After Tragic Car Crash

Former Miss Pakistan World winner Zanib Naveed died at the age of 32 last weekend after she was involved in a car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to a press release by the Maryland State Police, Naveed was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 eastward on the Inter-County Connector when she attempted to take the southbound curve to Route 1 and struck the curb. The vehicle overturned onto the northbound lanes of Route 1 and Naveed was ejected from her seat.

Per the press release, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in the area of Baltimore Avenue (Route 1) at the Inter-County Connector (MD Route 200) just before 11:40 p.m. on Sunday. Naveed was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Naveed was the only occupant in the vehicle. According to the police's preliminary investigation, alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

On Dec. 2, police stated that the accident remained under investigation.