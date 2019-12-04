Ian Somerhalder Says He Has No Regrets Over Losing Virginity at 13

TMI alert!

When we say Ian Somerhalder is getting candid, we mean it. The V Wars star truly spilled his guts when he sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's Radio Andy on Wednesday. It all started when the Watch What Happens Live host asked Ian how old he was when he lost his virginity, to which Ian answered, "Uhh, 13."

Andy then questioned if it was an "older girl," which Ian confirmed with a nonchalant "mhmm."

"It was fun! when you're 13 and you're a boy or a girl, boys are pretty on it," he shared.

Ian added that he became privy to how sex works by spying on his older brother, who he described as "quite a Casanova." The former Vampire Diaries star recalled, "When he had girls over—by the way, Louisiana gets cold in the wintertime, it's freezing—I would go outside, put on all my stuff and my mom thought I was going out to play with the dog. I grabbed my hot chocolate, put on all my clothes, my mittens and stuff, and would watch and I learned a lot!"