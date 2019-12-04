Emma Stone Is Engaged to Dave McCary

Emma Stone has a new role coming up: bride!

The Oscar-winning actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary. The 30-year-old actress and her beau revealed the happy news on his Instagram by sharing a photo of the beautiful ring. He simply captioned the announcement with a heart emoji, which more than sufficed for their friends and family.

Emma herself has yet to comment or flash the stunning jewelry in public, but there's no doubt she's overjoyed for this next chapter in her life. She is just one of the many ladies from her friend group to get engaged. This fall, she witnessed her good friend Jennifer Lawrence get married and now she's next in line to make her walk down the aisle.

With the news out of the bag, the star is officially heading down the aisle with McCary, the Saturday Night Live writer and segment director she's been dating since 2017. Back in November 2017, the two were spotted out together in New York City.