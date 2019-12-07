E! Australia Host Francesca Hung Shares Who’s at the Top of Her Interview Wish List

You'll be seeing a lot more of Francesca Hung in 2020!

The former Miss Universe Australia has joined E! Australia as the new local host, following in the footsteps of Ksenija Lukich, who departs the role after five successful years.

"For me to be the new face of E! Australia is a bit of a dream come true," 25-year-old Hung said. "Growing up, I watched E! and I loved it as a channel. I'm still in shock. It's just so exciting for me."

The model-turned-presenter will bring her warmth and sense of humour to her new role interviewing some of the world's biggest celebrities and rounding up all the latest from Hollywood.

"I don't take myself too seriously. I also love getting to know people. I love sharing stories and I've got a passion for music, fashion, and the entertainment industry," she said. "I'm hoping to bring that flair to the screen."

We caught up with Hung to find out who she'd love to interview, what she's currently watching and her biggest inspiration.