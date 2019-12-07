E! Australia Host Francesca Hung Shares Who’s at the Top of Her Interview Wish List

E! Australia
You'll be seeing a lot more of Francesca Hung in 2020!
The former Miss Universe Australia has joined E! Australia as the new local host, following in the footsteps of Ksenija Lukich, who departs the role after five successful years.
"For me to be the new face of E! Australia is a bit of a dream come true," 25-year-old Hung said. "Growing up, I watched E! and I loved it as a channel. I'm still in shock. It's just so exciting for me."
The model-turned-presenter will bring her warmth and sense of humour to her new role interviewing some of the world's biggest celebrities and rounding up all the latest from Hollywood.
"I don't take myself too seriously. I also love getting to know people. I love sharing stories and I've got a passion for music, fashion, and the entertainment industry," she said. "I'm hoping to bring that flair to the screen."
We caught up with Hung to find out who she'd love to interview, what she's currently watching and her biggest inspiration.
Tell us a little about yourself!
I was born and bred in Sydney, Australia. I'm half Chinese and half Australian, although my name is an Italian name, so it can be very confusing for some people. I've always wanted to work as a presenter and in the media industry. I started out modelling and then I've gone on to do a Bachelor of Arts and then I'm currently doing my Masters in Publishing.
What are you most looking forward to as E!'s new local host?
I'm really excited about going to some incredible events internationally and within Australia, meeting incredible celebrities and people in the industry, and bringing the Australian people pop culture to their screens.
Who's on your dream interview list?
I do like a funny person, so on my dream list would have to be Tina Fey. I've also got Kristen Wiig, Kristen Bell and Ricky Gervais. I think Ricky Gervais would roast, me but I still want to interview him!
What's one thing people will be surprised to know about you?
I can speak Italian. I used to live in Italy for a little bit when I was about 15. I've lost it a little bit [of the language] living in Australia, but when I go back to Italy and travel, it comes back to me.
Who inspires you the most?
In this industry, someone that inspires me would be Ellen DeGeneres. She's an incredible woman who has pushed through so many barriers. She's always had such a positive attitude. She uses humour in a really good way to shed light on some serious issues and topics, and she just seems like a person that you want to be friends with.
Who are you most excited to meet in the E! international family?
I'm very excited to meet any one of the Kardashian family or Jenner clan. I've been a big fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians since I can remember sitting at home watching E! with my mum. To meet any one of those—Kendall, Kylie, Kim, the list goes on—I would be so excited. I've always looked up to Erin Lim as an incredible host. She's hilarious. I love watching her on The Rundown. I also would be really excited to meet Giuliana Rancic.
How do you relax on the weekend?
Probably binge-watching TV, but if I need some fresh air I will go out for breakfast or walk my dog. At the moment I'm binge-watching The Office and the third season of The Crown. At first I missed the cast from the first two seasons, but Helena Bonham Carter is amazing, so I'm very happy.