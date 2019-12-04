Blake Shelton's New Song With Gwen Stefani Promises to Be Pure "Magic"

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 3:50 PM
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Mark your calendars, music lovers!
As Blake Shelton prepares to release his upcoming album Fully Loaded: God's Country, the country music singer has some big news to share.
To the delight of fans, The Voice coach is teaming up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani on a new song titled "Nobody But You."
"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," Blake shared in a release. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me."
He continued, "It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it—because it is our song. I think it's magic."
The track will be featured on Blake's upcoming album out December 13. In other words, we have to wait just over a week to hear what could be a very romantic song.
This isn't the first time Blake and Gwen have collaborated on a track together. The pair had a duet with "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."
"This is one of my favorite songs I've ever written or recorded," Blake said before performing the song on The Voice. "It came from a time and place when Gwen and I were beginning our journey together and both experiencing a hard time letting our guards down with each other."
In addition, Blake was featured on Gwen's holiday song titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
"Christmas for me is a magical time of the year. To be able to be a musical part of people's tradition and apart of their holiday and their joy in their house, with the songs that I wrote is just my fantasy," Gwen previously shared during iHeartRadio LIVE hosted by Ellen K. "Writing Christmas music is just so different and has a deeper message and it's so spiritual and it's so magical."
Here's to much more music magic for this couple on and off stage.
