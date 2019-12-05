Be Glitter-Ready for the Holidays

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 3:30 AM
'Tis the season to be sparkly! With holiday parties happening now 'til New Year's Eve, we have one question to ask: are you glitter-ready? Tackling an average workweek is trying enough but throw in the impending office party and occasional happy hour circuit into the mix and it can throw even the fiercest fashionista off her style game. Don't panic, we got you.
Styling a number of standout stunners for your upcoming social calendar can actually be really fun. With the right shiny heel or smear of eyeshadow, it can add loads of glam to your holiday looks without too much effort. Or you know, maybe you're just trying to channel your favorite Euphoria character this Christmas (us too).
We've handpicked wow-factor glittery jumpsuits, knockout balloon-sleeve blouses, sequined zebra print party frocks, shimmery makeup, accessories and stilettos, so you don't have to! From fan favorites H&M, NastyGal, Revolve, Nordstrom, Fenty Beauty and more, there's a million and one creative solutions to add a little glitz to your wardrobe (and ensure that you don't repeat an outfit!)
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
You'll turn heads at happy hour with this glittery jumpsuit. The best part? Score it for $13!
From the brand that Euphoria's make-up artists used, keep every shade of glitter to add the perfect finishing touch to your look, or go ahead and create an all glitter look, no one can stop you with this palette.
Hop in, babe. This dress features a plunging, V-neckline, relaxed, mini silhouette, wrap design at skirt, padded shoulders, zip closure at back, and zebra sequin detailing throughout.
Stow away all your shimmery eyeshadows and candy lipglosses in this cute-as-ever glitter feather trim shoulder bag.
Be the envy of the night sky with this strappy sandal glammed up with glitter and metallic stars.
This shimmering lip color delivers the look and feel of your favorite lip balm dipped in liquefied jewels.
Make your eyes pop with "the best glitter in the makeup game." The price point is high, but it's a best-seller for a reason.
MAC's all-new lipstick texture offers an explosion of color and a glittery finish, with lustrous pearlescent particles that add high shimmer - minus the gritty feel. Available in six new shades.
Transparent sides bring a charming glass-slipper aesthetic to a pointed cap-toe pump lifted by a slender stiletto.
Take your eye look up a notch with this trio of long-wearing celestial shadows. The luxuriously lightweight, comfortable formulas are infused with a surreal mix of pearl and glitter to radiate the most sublime sparkle.
Have the dress of the season with this sequin must have. Featuring a daring drape neck and backline completed with a silver chaining choker detail. Also available in black and silver.
Head to shoe heaven with these glitter block platforms that come season-ready.
It's your queendom, baby. This dress features a plunging, V-neckline, mini silhouette, puff shoulders, balloon sleeves, button-down detailing at front, zip closure at side, and sequin detailing throughout.
