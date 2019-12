Jamie Foxx Says This Director Called Him "Horrible" Before Kicking Him "The F--K Out"

Back in action!

Every year, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up some of the most buzzed about actors from the biggest films of the year and picks their brain about everything from their career success and acting process to their motivations for some of their biggest roles. This year, for THR's actor roundtable interview, they spoke with Shia LaBeouf, Robert DeNiro, Adam Sandler, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver and Tom Hanks.

All of whom have had a long and varied career, but the one thing they all have in common is their passion for their craft. Jamie recalled one particularly tough moment for him early in his career, "I remember Oliver Stone, when I first auditioned [for Any Given Sunday], he was like, ‘You're horrible.' And I was like, ‘What?' He was like, ‘Just get the f--k out of here.' As I'm walking out he said, ‘Jamie Foxx, slave to television.' But I learned from that toughness," he shared.