Ray J Professes His Love for Princess Love Amid Divorce Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 11:15 AM
Ray J appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show and opened up about his relationship with Princess Love.
When Wendy Williams asked the 38-year-old celebrity if he was still married following the couple's Las Vegas drama, the "Sexy Can I" star replied, "Absolutely."
He then proceeded to profess his love for his wife and gave a sweet shout-out to their daughter Melody.
"Hey, Princess! I love you, baby if you're watching," he said. "Hey, Melody. I love you. I love y'all. I'll be home soon."
As fans will recall, Princess Love, who is pregnant with their second child, accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas.
In a November Instagram video, Princess Love claimed she found an "extra phone" before the trip and claimed Ray J had been "giving his number out." After the couple agreed to put it behind them, they headed to Sin City for the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Once there, Ray J posed the idea of moving to Las Vegas. However, Princess Love said she wanted to continue to live in Los Angeles. The two started arguing and, according to Princess Love, she "sarcastically" said, "Well, you can move to Vegas but I'm going to be in L.A."
The Love & Hip Hop celeb claimed Ray J then got "really mad" and left their hotel room.
"He was out the whole night," she said during the Instagram video, noting he hadn't returned by the time she woke up.
According to Princess Love, she confronted Ray J about his night out upon his return. She claimed they started arguing again and that the conversation got "really, really ugly" and "disrespectful." She also alleged Ray J blocked her so she couldn't contact him.
When it was time to check out of their hotel room, Princess Love allegedly couldn't reach Ray J. So, she checked into a new hotel. According to The Shade Room, Princess Love also took to social media and allegedly posted she was "filing for divorce" once she returned to Los Angeles.
In a separate video, Ray J said he didn't know how somebody could be stranded "when we never left."
During the interview, Wendy told Ray J the whole situation was "not a good look." However, Ray J insisted he would "never leave" his wife and baby.
"I'll die first before I leave them on the side of the road," he said.
Still, he admitted he made mistakes.
"She's right. I'm not going to even defend it," he added. "Baby, I was wrong. You are right."
He also made it clear he was "done with Vegas."
"I have to do better, and I have to understand my wife is pregnant," he later added. "I have to think a little more wiser when I'm making decisions."
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Wendy then asked Ray J if he and Princess Love had an "open marriage."
"Oh no. It would never be like that," he said. "I would never get married if it wasn't super locked between us. I think what we gotta work on is keeping your circle tight. Me, her and our baby."
While Ray J was wearing his wedding ring during the show, Wendy noted he was spotted without it on earlier in the week. However, Ray J insisted it was only because he needed to put lotion on his hands.
Watch the video to see a clip from the interview.
