Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Recalls Heart-Stopping Moment He Learned About Kevin Hart's Car Crash

It has been 3 months since Kevin Hart's life was forever changed. The upbeat comedian was involved in a car crash in early September and suffered severe back injuries. Luckily, the star alongside the two other passengers survived the horrific ordeal and have been on the mend. Kevin is currently promoting Jumanji: The Next Level alongside his friend and frequent co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The pair sat down for an interview with Kevin McCarthy and discussed the accident, Kevin's new outlook on life and his steadfast friendship with Dwayne. "It's not about not working the same or not having the same level of hustle or energy within my profession," Kevin shared about his new perspective on life and work. "But being present to the ones around you that matter most is more of a priority now. The level of appreciation for life is extremely higher, because you do kind of take it for granted."
He has plans to not taking anything or anyone in his life for granted. "You do bypass the fact that things don't have to be the way they are," he continued. "That they could change like that. So when you have experience that shows you that, you understand what that is and what it was, and you make sure that you make the matters of being present matter most. For me, that's the new version of myself that I'm happy about."
As for how Dwayne felt about the entire situation, the action star recalled the horrifying moment he learned his friend had been injured. "His situation could have gone another way. He knows that and we know that. When I heard the news my heart stopped and I lost my breathe," he shared. "Kevin's one of the good ones. He's one of the good eggs. I'm really proud of not only his ability to overcome, but also, again we're here, we're in Cabo. We made Jumanji. Life is good."
If you thought they were already good friends, this experience brought them even closer.
"The beauty of our relationship is we hugged, and we had a real strong conversation when we finally came back face to face, about what this meant, how this has changed him," Dwayne shared. "It's almost as if life and the universe takes this shade and lifts it from your eyes and you view it in a different way. To hear him talk like that I was like, 'you're the same guy but a different guy now—empowered. With a different kind of spirit.' Then 20 minutes later we're giving each other s--t."
