Baby Yoda Dolls Are Here—But There’s a Catch

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 10:02 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We think it's safe to say that Baby Yoda is on everybody's wish list this holiday season. And lucky for us, you can finally pre-order the most adorable plushy, known officially as The Child on the Disney+ streaming Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
What's the catch you may ask? It won't be available until May — five months too late for Christmas. But just think how many adorable selfies you can take come Spring time with the soft and snuggly Mattel's 11-inch version?! If he's not your cup of soup (we don't know why he wouldn't be!), the official Baby Yoda Funko POP! 6.5" and 10" figurines are also available for pre-order.
Here's how to get the $25 plushy before they sell out:
• shopDisney
• Target
•Entertainment Earth
• Walmart (only carries Funko POP! dolls)
But hurry, these cute AF dolls WILL sell out!
Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11'' plush toy.
Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head of the adorable Child.
Why resist a super sized version of the cutest little alien in outerspace? Add the 10" Funko Pop! to your collection today.
