Gigi Hadid Is Completely Unrecognizable As a Brunette

Wed., Dec. 4, 2019

Brunettes have more fun! 

At least when it comes to Gigi Hadid they do. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was spotted sporting a new shorter and much darker look than we're used to. The model is known for her long dirty blonde locks, but apparently she can pull off anything. Don't worry, because it was just a wig. Gigi was shooting a new campaign for Chanel on the rooftop of the Opera Garnier in Paris. 

Gigi and Chanel have a long history, and she's considered a muse for the brand. In the pics, we can see Gigi sporting a quilted black jacket with a plane white tee and flashy gold earrings. It's a different look than we're used to from the fashionista, but she makes it work all the same. Not to mention, she's bringing edgy back to the fashion world in these photos. 

Gigi isn't afraid to shake up the status quo when it comes to her look, and it's good to see her working relationship with Chanel get even stronger, especially considering how she saved their show in early October. 

Gigi stopped a prankster from messing up the runway show during Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week at the Grand Palais. When the intruder, who's been identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel (a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre), jumped on stage and started walking alongside the models, Gigi was there to put the prankster firmly in her place until security provided extra backup. 

Looks like she's got Chanel's back and Chanel's got hers! 

