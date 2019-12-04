What Really Happened to Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ham Sandwiches Included

It wouldn't be a Tres Amigas vacation party without a trip to the hospital on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On the Tuesday, Dec. 3 episode of the Bravo reality mainstay, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson capped a wild night out (that was complete with drag queens, shots and screaming matches with Kelly Dodd) with a trip to the hospital. After getting busted by security for swimming after hours, the ladies were heading back to their hotel rooms when Vicki fell…and couldn't get up.

"OK, so one night, the three of us got super drunk. And when we get super drunk, we have a lot of fun," Tamra said about her night that began with Vicki, Shannon and Gina Kirschenheiter at dinner and then out in Key West.