AACTA Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

It's time to roll out the red carpet!

The biggest names in Australian film and television have hit The Star in Sydney for the 2019 AACTA Awards and brought their fashion A-game, from Miranda Tapsell (who's nominated for Top End Wedding and Get Krack!n) in Macgraw, to Judy & Punch's Mia Wasikowska in an asymmetrical black dress, and dapper Outlander star David Berry in a textured suit.

This year, the Best Film category is a tight race between Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, The Nightingale, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding. Fighting it out for Best Drama series? Bloom, Mr Inbetween, Secret City: Under the Eagle, Total Control and Wentworth.

You can catch the AACTA Awards ceremony, hosted by Shane Jacobson, on Wednesday at 8.30pm on Seven. Keep scrolling for all the red carpet fashion from the night!