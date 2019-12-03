AACTA Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Tue., Dec. 3, 2019

Miranda Tapsell, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

It's time to roll out the red carpet!

The biggest names in Australian film and television have hit The Star in Sydney for the 2019 AACTA Awards and brought their fashion A-game, from Miranda Tapsell (who's nominated for Top End Wedding and Get Krack!n) in Macgraw, to Judy & Punch's Mia Wasikowska in an asymmetrical black dress, and dapper Outlander star David Berry in a textured suit. 

This year, the Best Film category is a tight race between Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, The Nightingale, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding. Fighting it out for Best Drama series? Bloom, Mr Inbetween, Secret City: Under the Eagle, Total Control and Wentworth.

You can catch the AACTA Awards ceremony, hosted by Shane Jacobson, on Wednesday at 8.30pm on Seven. Keep scrolling for all the red carpet fashion from the night!

Phoebe Tonkin, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

PHOEBE TONKIN

Asher Keddie, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

ASHER KEDDIE

Tim Minchin, AACTA Awards 2019

Don Arnold/WireImage

TIM MINCHIN

Milly Alcock, AACTA Awards 2019

Don Arnold/WireImage

MILLY ALCOCK

Ryan Corr, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

RYAN CORR

Angie Kent, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

ANGIE KENT

Simu Liu, AACTA Awards 2019

Brent Lewin/Getty Images for AFI

SIMU LIU

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, AACTA Awards 2019

Don Arnold/WireImage

TILDA COBHAM-HERVEY

Deborah Mailman, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

DEBORAH MAILMAN

Leeanna Walsman, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

LEEANNA WALSMAN

Mia Wasikowska, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

MIA WASIKOWSKA

Darren McMullen, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

DARREN MCMULLEN

Danielle Cormack, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

DANIELLE CORMACK

Liana Cornell, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

LIANA CORNELL

Magnolia Maymuru, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

MAGNOLIA MAYMURU

Rob Collins, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

ROB COLLINS

Michelle Payne, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

MICHELLE PAYNE

Shaynna Blaze, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

SHAYNNA BLAZE

David Berry, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

DAVID BERRY

Julia Morris, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

JULIA MORRIS

Miranda Tapsell, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

MIRANDA TAPSELL

Ada Nicodemou, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

ADA NICODEMOU

Suzan Mutesi, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

SUZAN MUTESI

Joel Creasey, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

JOEL CREASEY

Pia Miranda, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

PIA MIRANDA

Nazeem Hussain, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

NAZEEM HUSSAIN

Ksenija Lukich, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

KSENIJA LUKICH

Tegan Martin, AACTA Awards 2019

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

TEGAN MARTIN

