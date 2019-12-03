AACTA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Popcorn at the ready!

The 2019 AACTA Awards are finally here to celebrate Australia's most outstanding films and TV series of the past year.

Leading the charge with a staggering 18 nominations? Foxtel's acclaimed four-part dark drama Lambs of God, which stars Essie Davis, Ann Dowd and Jessica Barden. Revenge thriller The Nightingale is up for 15 awards, including Best Film, alongside Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding.

Sam Neill is set to receive the prestigious award Longford Lyell Award, while Shane Jacobson will take the reigns as host.

This year's creative excellence winners were recognised at Tuesday's AACTA Awards industry luncheon, where Joel Edgerton (and his haircut) took out Best Supporting Actor for The King, and Magnolia Maymuru won Best Supporting Actress for her stunning debut in The Nightingale.

The AACTAs air on Wednesday at 8.30pm on Seven from The Star in Sydney.

See all the nominees below—and we'll keep you updated throughout the night with the winners!