Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 4:30 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for the beauty lover in your life? This holiday season, rather than giving them something in the bargain bin, think grander and more whimsical with something they'll use and love. From beauty blender kits to luxe skincare must-haves to the latest-and-greatest shimmery eyeshadows, we've got next level gift ideas to make the beauty guru in your life feel extra special.
From bright lippy and cheekbone combos to one-of-a-kind brush sets to toning regiments and perfumes, we've got the coolest beauty gift ideas for the make-up and skincare obsessed on your list. Our favorite? The Tatcha starter ritual set, of course.
Here are 14 of our favorites below.
This Tatcha skincare set (valued at $70) comes with a Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Gentle, The Essence and The Dewy Skin Cream. These products will soften, plump and hydrate skin leaving that oh-so-dewey glow.
An eight-piece set of beautyblender essentials with four blenders and four gemstone-shaped cleansers in limited-edition shades.
Three essentials—Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom—that keep skin clean, moisturized, and happy each day.
This award-winning set includes a Pillow Talk Matte Revolution and a Mini Pillow Talk Lip Cheat that'll help you shape and create fuller, wider-looking lips this holiday season.
A powerful anti-aging kit to reduce visible signs of aging in as little as 10 days.
A limited-edition palette of seven all-new, hyper-metallic Killawatt Foil Highlighters in a range of frost-inspired shades designed to make all skin tones pop.
A magnetized trio of long-wear, light-as-air makeup sticks curated by skin tone, with two Match Stix Matte Skinsticks to conceal and contour, and one Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick to highlight.
Give your eyes the full glam treatment this festive season with a set of Tarte's lip, lash, and cheek favorites in a giftable box.
Let this brush set melt your heart. In collaboration with fragrance brand, Pinrose, Sephora Collection has created this vibrant, fun, colorful, and trendy five-piece full-face brush set.
"A gentle yet effective cleanser is a staple for any skincare routine. This one will thoroughly cleanse the skin without stripping it. Oat bran extract helps to repair the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss, and Olive and Chicory Leaf Extract will help to calm inflammation." - Shani Darden.
This fun-meets-fruity floral fragrance is a perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty enthusiast in your life.
The next-level skincare item! A set of oil-free microneedling brightening dots that help lighten the appearance of dark spots to reveal clear and even-looking skin.
A juicy, brightening duo packed with all the hydration and antioxidant power of a slice of watermelon for glowing skin day and night.
"This set is perfect for a fun daytime look. You can go matte with Red Divine or glossy with Scarlett Knight. Red Divine is also amazing on the cheeks for a beautiful flushed look." - Sandy Lin At $61 value, you're getting it for nearly 50% off!
