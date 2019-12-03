Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Was Hesitant to Remarry After His Divorce

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson met Lauren Hashian in 2007, there were immediate sparks.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, Wow, this girl's stunning," the 47-year-old actor told WSJ. Magazine for an interview published Tuesday.

However, both were still protective of their hearts. The Jungle Cruise star was already going through his breakup with Dany Garcia and Hashian, who was an event planner at a party for one of Johnson's movies, "was just coming off a big breakup, too." Still, their loved prevailed. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in 2015 and a second baby girl, named Tiana, in 2018. Johnson also has a daughter named Simone from his first marriage.

Then, in August 2019, Johnson and Hashian tied the knot. According to the magazine, Johnson had proposed just three days before. The wedding was a top-secret, intimate event in Kauai. Only their "tight, tight circle" of loved ones were invited—nine adults in total—and their daughters served as flower girls.

"We had a full security detail in case there were helicopters," Johnson told the publication. "But there was no press, no paparazzi. No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win."