Eva Longoria Slams "Toxic Workplace Culture" After Gabrielle Union's AGT Firing

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 5:38 AM
Eva Longoria is standing by Gabrielle Union.
The 44-year-old Desperate Housewives alumna took to Twitter on Monday and weighed in on the former America's Got Talent judge's recent firing.
"What @gabunion experienced on set at @NBC's #AmericasGotTalent is unacceptable," she tweeted along with an article about Time's Up's response to Union's termination. "It's time for @NBCUniversal to commit to long term, concrete action to fix its toxic workplace culture and ensure safety and equity for all its workers."
Longoria also thanked the 47-year-old actress for "speaking up about toxic culture" at NBC's America's Got Talent and shared a Time's Up petition "calling for accountability and concrete action from @NBCUniversal leadership."
In November, news broke that Union and Julianne Hough, who joined America's Got Talent earlier this year, would not be returning as judges. Later that month, Variety published a report claiming "insiders" alleged there was a "toxic culture at the show."
In the report, Jay Leno was accused of making an "offensive" joke during the show. According to Variety, Union expressed concern over the joke and allegedly urged producers to report it to human resources. The publication, citing "several insiders," claimed the issue of reporting the incident to HR was noted to an NBC executive on set; however, the matter was allegedly never taken to the department.
In addition, Variety, citing sources, claimed Union and Hough were given "excessive notes" on their physical appearances. According to the publication, sources alleged Union was told her hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience. However, Hough denied receiving notes on her appearance in a statement to Variety.
"America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show," NBC and series producer Fremantle said in a statement to the outlet. "The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."
In a separate statement, NBC and America's Got Talent production companies Fremantle and Syco said they "remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture."
"We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate," they added.
Longoria isn't the only one to weigh in on Union's termination. To see other stars' reactions, check out the gallery.
"What @gabunion experienced on set at @NBC's #AmericasGotTalent is unacceptable," the actress tweeted along with an article about Time's Up response to Union's firing. "It's time for @NBCUniversalto commit to long term, concrete action to fix its toxic workplace culture and ensure safety and equity for all its workers." She also shared a Time's Up petition calling "accountability and concrete action from @NBCUniversal leadership."
"It's unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture," the Grey's Anatomy star tweeted. "I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage." She also tweeted, "This is a teaching moment..It's important..white girls I'm talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don't cut side deals & don't not get involved because it isn't your issue..because it is." She then added, "Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it's okay."
"Thank you for this @EllenPompeo," the singer tweeted after reading Pompeo's tweets. "Be better @nbc. We're with you @itsgabrielleu."
"Thank you for this @EllenPompeo," the Will & Grace star tweeted. "This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become "difficult," when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being "hands off," is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism. @itsgabrielleu."
"I'm just catching up on this. This is terrible," the actress wrote in response to one of Union's tweets. "You should not be penalized for trying to have a workplace that honors the rule of law in the workplace."
Team @itsgabrielleu, always.
"'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't'" Union's hubby tweeted. "Over this past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleuis the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that's US.So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we've talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world."
"We [love] you!" she tweeted in response to Union's tweet.
"Read this thread," she tweeted, sharing a thread from Yashar Ali. "Ask why it's hard for women in this industry. The challenge the GD system. @itsgabrielleuyou have ALWAYS been a real one. An advocate. A teller of truths. Thank you for sticking to your guns. You are an inspiration and I LOVE ya."
"I love Gabrielle Union. She's a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her," the comedian shared in video obtained by TMZ. "She's really good." When asked if Union was treated fairly on the show, Leno replied, " I don't know…but I think she's a great girl."
