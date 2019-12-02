Sorry, Ladies! Lizzie McGuire's Ethan Craft Is Engaged

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it must be shared: Ethan Craft is officially off the market.

Clayton Snyder, aka the teen heartthrob of the early 'aughts and the man who stole Lizzie McGuire's heart, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards on Thanksgiving and she, of course, said yes. Clayton made the exciting announcement on Instagram, alongside the obligatory ring and downright jealousy-inducing pictures. "Dear Allegra. Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger's a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you," the star captioned the adorable photos.

The blonde beauty also commemorated the once in a lifetime moment with her own Instagram announcement. She revealed, "I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days. I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement."