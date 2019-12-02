Brad Pitt Discusses Struggles with Drinking and Coming to Terms With His ''Mistakes'' in Candid Interview

Brad Pitt is baring his soul.

The 55-year-old actor recently sat down with fellow veteran actor Anthony Hopkins for a discussion for Interview magazine, where the two open up with each other about their struggles with drinking, coming to terms with their past mistakes and the different type of happiness that comes with growing older.

Pitt begins the lengthy and personal exchange between the two by asking Hopkins about whether he believes in fate. "And I don't mean in destiny or greatness," Pitt asks. "I just mean that things are fated."

The Fight Club actor, who shares he's come to believe in this in recent years asks Hopkins to elaborate.

Hopkins explains: "My impression is that I sat on this big beast, whatever it is—life. At some point, I made an unconscious choice to sit on this beautiful, powerful thing. And I just go where it takes me. I think that's what happens to people like you and myself. We don't even know why. Maybe it's a desire to escape from something. But what I believe now is that we can't take credit or blame."

In Pitt's response to this and throughout the interview, we not only learn about Hopkin's deepest musings but also get an honest look into what the Ad Astra actor has been internally wrestling with during recent years.