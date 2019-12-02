Go Inside Kelly Clarkson's $7.5 Million Tennessee Mansion

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:22 PM
Getty Images
Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this!
As Kelly Clarkson continues to spend more time in Los Angeles thanks to her talk show and coaching duties on The Voice, it's only fitting that the music superstar is saying goodbye to her Tennessee property.
According to online records, Kelly's 20,000-square-foot house is now listed for sale at $7.5 million. It was previously put on the market for an asking price of $8.75 million.
Sitting on four acres of land, the home is just 25 miles from the busy city of Nashville. But based on the amenities we see, there's no reason to leave this special home.
The gated waterfront estate, which sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, includes seven bedrooms and eight full baths. Lucky residents can enjoy a private dock, a saltwater pool and not one but two spas.
Those lucky enough to call this space a home can also use a gym, sand volleyball court, private elevator and plenty of room for playgrounds.
Plus, with magnificent views from every window, there's no bad place to get some R&R in this property.
Back in June 2018, multiple outlets reported that Kelly dropped $8.5 million on a mansion in the Los Angeles area. While the home was much smaller than her Tennessee property, 10,000-square-feet certainly isn't anything to complain about.
And with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sunny Southern California weather throughout the year, we have a feeling Kelly is in love.
"Everyone we know is still shocked," Kelly told USA Today shortly after making the big move. "First of all, who uses your fricking formal living room anyway? And I was spending so much damn time on it. But it's real cute now. And my closet has been a total turd. But I love decorating, honestly. So I don't mind moving. I love a fresh start."
So ladies and gentlemen, who wants to make an offer in Tennessee?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?