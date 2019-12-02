Rihanna, Tom Cruise and More Stars Show Up and Show Out at the British Fashion Awards

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

While our favorite celebrities didn't really need an excuse to get dolled up on a Monday, the British Fashion Awards were in full effect. And everyone from Rihanna to Julia Roberts to Winnie Harlow pulled out all of the style stops for the grand occasion, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Even Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance at the star-studded ceremony.

Of course, the special event is not only a place for celebrities to show off their gasp-worthy lewks on the red carpet, but the awards ceremony honors the best of the best in British fashion.

This year, the industry's finest designers are nominated, including Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus, Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and so many others. In fact, Rihanna has already nabbed her first-ever British Award for her luxury fashion label, Fenty.

According to the I Am Fashion account, the 31-year-old star's brand took home the trophy for Urban Luxe Award.