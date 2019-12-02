Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no.

We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkle lights. The food. And, of course, the Christmas movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible TV movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa.

But while we love us a cheery Christmas offering, that doesn't mean we don't have standards; we can spot the difference between a gift of a Christmas movie (think classics like Home Alone, Christmas Vacation and Elf, as well as a newbie like Netflix's charming Let It Snow) and a lump of coal that leaves us colder than the frigid temps outside.

Not every rom-com can go on to become an annual event like Love Actually or The Santa Clause, with some destined to end up at the tail-end of Netflix's Christmas suggestions scroll.