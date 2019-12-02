Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Win Cutest Couple During NBA Date Night

This love is so adorable!

On Sunday night, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo showed everyone what lovers do during their Lakers date night. The longtime couple, who share daughters Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 20 months, sat courtside as they watched their favorite team face off against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. In between all of the fanfare and action on the court, Adam and Behati made time for a little PDA moment.

Looking cool and casual, the Victoria's Secret model gave the Maroon 5 frontman a sweet kiss on the forehead as they cheered on the Lakers. It appears that Adam has ditched his cornrows and sported his take on a mohawk. Keeping things rock-and-roll, the former Voice judge wore a vintage Rolling Stones tee and black jeans. For her part, Behati wore an all-black ensemble, comprised of an oversized sweater and black jeans, and tied her hair back in a trendy high ponytail.