The Pussycat Dolls, Jesse McCartney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming to Australia on So Pop Tour

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 7:47 PM
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Loosen up those buttons, babe, and get ready to see your favourite noughties pop icons in concert.
The newly-reunited Pussycat Dolls are set to headline Australia's So Pop tour in April 2020, alongside Jesse McCartney (and his beautiful soul), Sophie Ellis-Bextor of "Murder on the Dancefloor" fame and Smash Mouth.
Also on the line-up? Steps, the British dance-pop group responsible for the school disco floor-filler "5,6,7,8". Plus, Dutch trance-pop project Alice Deejay (we can guarantee you heard "Better Off Alone" non-stop in 2000), Whigfield ("Sexy Eyes"), Samantha Mumba ("Gotta Tell You") and Reel 2 Real with The Mad Stuntman ("I Like to Move It").
The Pussycat Dolls performed live for the first time in nearly a decade during The X-Factor: Celebrity finale on Saturday in London, and took the opportunity to debut their new song "React" as well as play a medley of their hits "Buttons", "When I Grow Up" and "Don't Cha".
"We just wanna say we love you...and we're back baby," Nicole Scherzinger said on stage. The 41-year-old also told her fans on Instagram, "It‘s so good to be back with my girls."
So Pop returns next year with shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, following on from 2019's tour featuring old-school favourites the Vengaboys, Blue, B*Witched and Eiffel 65.
Dig out your low rider jeans and butterfly clips and watch this 2004 classic music video as homework until April rolls around:
Here's where and when you can catch the So Pop tour in Australia:
Perth: Wednesday, April 22 at RAC Arena
Brisbane: Friday, April 24 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sydney: Saturday, April 25 at Qudos Bank Arena
Adelaide: Tuesday, April 28 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Melbourne: Thursday, April 30 at Melbourne Arena
Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9 via Ticketek. A Frontier Members pre-sale and AAMI Lucky Club offer starts on December 4.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?