The Pussycat Dolls, Jesse McCartney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming to Australia on So Pop Tour

Loosen up those buttons, babe, and get ready to see your favourite noughties pop icons in concert.

The newly-reunited Pussycat Dolls are set to headline Australia's So Pop tour in April 2020, alongside Jesse McCartney (and his beautiful soul), Sophie Ellis-Bextor of "Murder on the Dancefloor" fame and Smash Mouth.

Also on the line-up? Steps, the British dance-pop group responsible for the school disco floor-filler "5,6,7,8". Plus, Dutch trance-pop project Alice Deejay (we can guarantee you heard "Better Off Alone" non-stop in 2000), Whigfield ("Sexy Eyes"), Samantha Mumba ("Gotta Tell You") and Reel 2 Real with The Mad Stuntman ("I Like to Move It").