Harry Morton's Memorial Attended by Demi Moore, Lori Loughlin and Other Stars

Family and friends of Pink Taco founder Harry Morton, including ex-girlfriend Demi Moore and friend Lori Loughlin, gathered on Saturday to pay their respects at a memorial.

The famed Hollywood restaurateur was found dead in his Beverly Hills home last Saturday. He was 38.

His memorial service was held in Beverly Hills and was conducted by a rabbi and a priest, according to People and other outlets. A private gathering was then held at Harry's father and Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton's home.

In addition to Demi, who dated Harry for six months in 2013, guests also included actor Stephan Dorff, oil heir and socialite Brandon Davis, record producer Jimmy Iovine and wife and model Liberty Ross, as well as Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli—who have kept out of the spotlight in recent months as they await trial over their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The attendees were photographed outside, wearing black and holding pamphlets.