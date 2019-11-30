Liam Payne Gets Into a Heated Argument at a Texas Bar During Outing With Maya Henry

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 6:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Liam Payne, Maya Henry

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Don't mess with Tex... Liam Payne.

The former One Direction member wasn't feeling that Southern hospitality when he got into a heated argument at a Texas bar on Friday night. According to TMZ, who obtained video of the incident, the 26-year-old star was seen shouting at people, including a bouncer, at a San Antonio venue called the Silver Fox.

The publication reports a bouncer (or possibly several bouncers) wouldn't let him and his girlfriend, Maya Henry, who is 19-years-old and underage, into the venue.

In the video, the 26-year-old star is seen walking out of the bar with dirt or mud covered on his white button-down shirt and several people can be seen trying to hold him back. However, at one point, he approaches a bouncer and gets in his face.

"Don't f--king push me again," Liam can be heard telling a bouncer in the video. "I swear to God I'll lay your ass out."

Read

Liam Payne Looks "Incredibly Happy" With New Girlfriend Maya Henry

Apparently, the couple was able to get into the bar at first without any problems.

However, things became challenging once they went outside and tried re-entering the Silver Fox. Security stopped the two after they discovered Maya was underage. 

Payne allegedly tried forcing himself back into the venue, and that's when things became psychical with him getting knocked to the ground, TMZ reports.

According to the publication, the police was not called and the couple left on their own. At the time of the incident, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share his frustration, but ultimately, deleted it.

"Three of your bouncers just jump me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID," his message allegedly read. "I took pics of the whole thing. Look forward to seeing you in court."

E! News has reached out to Liam's rep for comment.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Liam Payne , Celebrities , Celeb Drama , Scandal , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.