Cody Simpson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Miley Cyrus and Her Family for the First Time

Happy holidays, indeed!

Miley Cyrus is certainly feeling the love this season, especially since Cody Simpson was by her side for turkey day. That's right, the couple enjoyed their first Thanksgiving together at a very casual and low-key celebration with the "Slide Away" singer's family.

Tish Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Noah Cyrus were all in attendance for the special occasion.

"extremely thankful for everyone at the table," Noah wrote in her Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of her with her loved ones. "(a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated)."

In the image, Miley and Cody could be seen sitting across from each other at the end of the table. Of course, the "Mother's Daughter" singer was proudly rocking her new haircut, a "modern mullet," that she debuted a few days before the big holiday.

Just last week, the pair enjoyed another major celebration together: the pop star's 27th birthday.