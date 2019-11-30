Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Spend Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple Surrounded by Family

There's a lot to be thankful for this year!

Chris Prattand wife Katherine Schwarzeneggerare celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. The happy couple spent Thanksgiving with Pratt's 7-year-old son and her family at her mother Maria Shriver's house.

Schwarzenegger's uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an adorable picture of the whole family on Instagram, writing: "Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!" According to Schwarzenegger's Instagram Stories, the family spent the night playing charades.

In the picture, Pratt and Schwarzenegger can be seen posing together in the back while Pratt's son is all smiles front and center.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the 29-year-old author took a few moments on Instagram to gush over her husband and open up about what she's extra thankful for this year. "Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her and Pratt bike riding.

"Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she added. "This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go."