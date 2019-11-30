Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Spend Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple Surrounded by Family

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 1:06 PM
There's a lot to be thankful for this year!
Chris Prattand wife Katherine Schwarzeneggerare celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. The happy couple spent Thanksgiving with Pratt's 7-year-old son and her family at her mother Maria Shriver's house.
Schwarzenegger's uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an adorable picture of the whole family on Instagram, writing: "Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!" According to Schwarzenegger's Instagram Stories, the family spent the night playing charades.
In the picture, Pratt and Schwarzenegger can be seen posing together in the back while Pratt's son is all smiles front and center.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the 29-year-old author took a few moments on Instagram to gush over her husband and open up about what she's extra thankful for this year. "Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her and Pratt bike riding.
"Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she added. "This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go."
Further, the happy wife wrote that she's "grateful" to call the Guardians of the Galaxy actor her husband.
"Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves," she wrote. "While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good."
She also expressed that these small acts of kindness from her husband reminded her how thankful she is to be married to someone who thinks of "kind ways to make the world a better place."
The two tied the knot earlier this year at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
An E! News source also recently shared that the pair plan to expand their family in the new year.
"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," the insider previously shared. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?