Kaley Cuoco Celebrates ''Coolest Birthday to Date'' in Bangkok

It's another trip around the sun for Kaley Cuoco and she's ringing in her 34th with a bang!

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated her birthday today in Bangkok, Thailand while shooting her upcoming television series The Flight Attendant. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her fellow cast and crew members singing "happy birthday" to her.

In the video, Cuoco is seen blowing out the candles to her cake as she says: "Thank you so much, this has been such an unbelievable experience. I can't believe I turned an age on camera!"

She also wrote on her Instagram post: "This might have been the coolest birthday to date. I turned 34 on camera while shooting our final TFA Bangkok scene overlooking the Thailand skyline surrounded by extreme support and love. Thank you everyone for making me feel so special so far from home! Also my bday is just starting in the states so I'm gonna ride this wave as long as humanly possible."

The actress received a lot of birthday love in the comments, too. Chelsea Handler, Haylie Duff, Brad Goreski, Jenny Hutt and her The Flight Attendant co-star Merle Dandridge all wished her a lovely birthday.