Kid Rock Explains His Beef With Oprah Winfrey After Onstage Rant

While we're approaching the end of 2019, it's not too late to squeeze in a fresh celebrity feud, right? Enter Kid Rock.

TMZ recently posted a video of the singer holding a near-empty beer cup and ranting onstage about Oprah Winfrey, saying "F--k Oprah!" and addressing accusations of racism. The outlet said the incident occurred at his bar, Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, in Nashville last week, and that security escorted him offstage after his tirade.

"My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show," Kid Rock tweeted on Friday. "I said f--k that and her. End of story."

Winfrey has not commented publicly about Kid Rock's onstage tirade or tweet.

During his tirade, Kid Rock makes a crude sexual comment directed at both Winfrey and The View'sJoy Behar, with whom he feuded last year. He also takes aim at fellow TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford.