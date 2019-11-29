This Epic E.T. Reunion Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

He's back! Grab your tissues, because E.T. has returned!

It's been 37 years since the release of Steven Spielberg's iconic movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In the film, we saw a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) befriend E.T. and help him return to his home planet, before he could be caught by the government. Now, almost 40 years later, E.T. has returned, just in time for the holidays, and is reuniting with his best pal, Elliott.

In the new commercial for Xfinity, we see two kids playing in the snow outside of a house when the holiday lights start to flicker. When the kids, a boy and a girl (much like the movie) go to investigate, they find E.T. hiding behind a snowman!

"Elliott?" E.T. says, believing the young boy is his old friend.

That's when adult Elliott appears outside behind the kids. When he sees E.T., he runs over and tells him, "You came back!"