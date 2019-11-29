Robert Pattinson Thinks He's Too "Boring and Old" For Fans To Care About His Work

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 11:14 AM
Long ago, Robert Pattinson put away his vampire teeth and red contact lenses—and he's hoping Twilight fans follow his cue.
As he prepares to suit up as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman remake, the actor admitted he prays the attention does not mimic that of his days playing Edward Cullen. "There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden," Pattinson said in a teaser for his upcoming Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview. "I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now."
Since skyrocketing to superstardom with the franchise's first film in 2008, Pattison has often struggled with his celebrity. "I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I'm not entirely sure what it is," he previously mused to The Guardian. "So that's probably what my turmoil is."
Today, the 33-year-old is still confused by the praise—and cannot believe he nabbed the Batman role.
"It's kind of insane," the actor admitted to Esquire U.K. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."
"It's much more fun when you're an underdog," Pattinson continued. "There's no expectation of you."
One person who does have high expectations: Ex Kristen Stewart, who knows he'll always shine onscreen.
"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she has raved. "I am so happy for him, it's crazy. It just feels like, I dunno. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' Yeah, yeah, it's awesome."
Pattinson's full interview with Willie Geist airs on December 1 on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
