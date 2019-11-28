Relatively Nat & Liv Star Natalie Halcro Announces She's 7 Months Pregnant

Natalie Halcro is embarking on her next great adventure: Motherhood!

The Relatively Nat & Liv star surprised fans on Thursday by revealing she's seven months pregnant with her first child.

"One more reason to be thankful this year #29weeks," Natalie captioned her announcement. In the photos, the E! reality TV star is shown cradling her growing baby bump in a white leotard, hoop earrings and snakeskin heeled boots.

Natalie's close-knit inner circle, comprised of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, wasted no time showering the mom-to-be with love and well-wishes.

"I'm so happy for you!" Kim gushed in the comments section. "Seriously you look so amazing and I can't wait to celebrate you and your new baby love!!!"

Khloe added, "Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!! Wow you look incredible."