Relatively Nat & Liv Star Natalie Halcro Announces She's 7 Months Pregnant

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 7:49 PM

Natalie Halcro

Instagram/Natalie Halcro

Natalie Halcro is embarking on her next great adventure: Motherhood!

The Relatively Nat & Liv star surprised fans on Thursday by revealing she's seven months pregnant with her first child. 

"One more reason to be thankful this year #29weeks," Natalie captioned her announcement. In the photos, the E! reality TV star is shown cradling her growing baby bump in a white leotard, hoop earrings and snakeskin heeled boots. 

Natalie's close-knit inner circle, comprised of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, wasted no time showering the mom-to-be with love and well-wishes.

"I'm so happy for you!" Kim gushed in the comments section. "Seriously you look so amazing and I can't wait to celebrate you and your new baby love!!!"

Khloe added, "Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!! Wow you look incredible."

Natalie's co-star and cousin, Olivia Pierson, re-posted the announcement to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Most beautiful pregnant bestie in the world! Love you so much!"

Prior to starring on Relatively Nat & Liv, the 31-year-old social media sensation found stardom on WAGS.

Congratulations to this future mama!

