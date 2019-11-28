Twilight Star Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Is Pregnant With Their First Child

There's a baby on board for Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany!

The Twilight star announced the exciting news on Thanksgiving Day, writing on Instagram, "So much to be grateful for this year... and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :) Get here already."

Kellan and Brittany's pregnancy announcement featured an adorable snapshot of the couple wearing matching denim jackets with a mini one for their future kiddo.

It's certainly an unforgettable time for the actor and his wife, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary just a few weeks ago. Kellan commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt post dedicated to Brittany, which read, "You are the Eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside."