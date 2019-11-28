Ciara, Lea Michele and More Stars at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's that time of year, when celebrities gather around for a morning of fun.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially kicked off bright and early in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28. As expected, many attendees braved the cold weather and strong winds but that didn't keep people from having a fun and festive morning.

Along with the larger-than-life balloons and floats, the parade was chock-full of famous guests and stellar performances.

Kelly Rowland, Billy Porter and Lea Michele were just a few celebrities who gave everyone chills when they began singing into the microphone. Idina Menzel also stole the show when she began belting out Christmas tunes.

"That was so much fun! Thank you @Macys," she tweeted after the parade was over. "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!"

Moreover, the Black Eyed Peas and TLC duo, T-Boz and Chilli, made everyone's heart stop when they began belting out their iconic songs.