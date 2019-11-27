Lara and Sam Worthington Are Expecting Baby No. 3

It's official!

Lara Worthington has confirmed she's expecting her third child—a baby boy—with husband Sam Worthington.

"Yes, I'm pregnant!" the 32-year-old told Vogue Australia. "I'm having a boy, early next year. It's my third boy, and we're all very excited and very happy. I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It's such a boy's club in my house!"

Lara showed off her baby bump in sleek Louis Vuitton separates on Wednesday night in Sydney at the brand's official re-opening of its flagship store.

The Los Angeles-based couple has two sons, Rocket Zot, born in 2015, and Racer, born in 2016.