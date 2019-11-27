From Baby Yoda to SVU, These Are the 2019 TV Events and Shows We're Thankful For

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 12:30 PM
Television gives us so much. From mindless entertainment to unwind with at the end of a long day to thought-provoking and wildly engrossing content that leaves you speechless, TV is always there for you—now with more options than ever—and we're thankful.
We're thankful Disney+ has given us a new pop culture figure to GIF and obsess over with The Mandalorian's [SPOILER]. We're thankful Game of Thrones has come to an end. We're thankful Mariska Hargitay is still kicking butt and inspiring 21 seasons and counting on Law & Order: SVU.
This last year was a great year for TV. Phoebe Waller-Bridge got so many Emmys! Below, take a peek at what we're thankful for this year in TV.
Of course, there's our family and loved ones and all of that, but TV! We love TV. And so do you because you clicked on this article.
No, the end of Game of Thrones wasn't very good, but there was something joyful about that fact, like it was good to be reminded that not even the biggest show on TV could get it right all the time. Few recent things on TV have united people like that ending did, and in a world where there are endless options, we're thankful for one last ridiculous ride with the show everybody was watching.
We haven't even seen the CW's giant five show superhero crossover yet, but the lead-up to the world-ending event has been extremely fun for all the shows involved (especially Arrow) and has actually made it feel like there's something at stake here. We're not saying they should get this invested in the crossover every year, but we're also not not saying it.
Now that the US has caught on to the joy that is Love Island, we found ourselves with a surplus of Love Island this past summer, and we have no complaints. It's far better to have too many hot people being dumb and funny in swimsuits than none at all. In 2020, we'll also get a winter installment from the UK, and we're honestly so blessed.
The biggest TV surprise of 2019 might have been the true star of The Mandalorian, which was revealed at the very end of the pilot. Baby Yoda is the cutest baby anything TV has ever seen, and we'd totally give our life for him if we had to. We are so, so thankful he exists, and so, so thankful that the episodes are barely even 40 minutes long.
For its history-making 21st season, Law & Order: SVU brought back showrunner Warren Leight. Under Leight, who previously helmed seasons 13-17, SVU once again found a balance in its storytelling, giving viewers classic crime tales mixed with high-stakes personal drama.
Not only is Watchmen filled with great performances from the likes of Regina King and Jean Smart, but it also came into the world with an ending. Series creator Damon Lindelof has said he did it as a one-season show. In a world where shows often exist beyond their expiration date, this news made getting into Watchmen all the more easy.
There are so many shows on Netflix, so it's totally understandable to get overwhelmed and just watch The Office again. However, when you do give Michael Scott a break there's Derry Girls, a wickedly funny Irish comedy set in the 1990s. It's an easily consumed whip-smart series that will leave you laughing and wanting more.
Yeah, we know the fourth season—a miniseries—didn't exactly sit well with some fans thanks to the controversial ending. But the fourth season grew up with Veronica Mars and its ending set the show and character up for new life, new life we want to see more of.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge came into our life well before 2019, but the second season of her Amazon comedy just freakin' floored us. How can one show be that good? And to not get any additional helpings of it (for now), made us cherish the second season all the more.
No show has been as funny, heartwarming and down right comforting as Schitt's Creek. In 2019, series stars and creators Dan Levy and pop Eugene Levy announced the show would be ending with the 2020 season six (Boo!), but in the same year, the show finally broke through at the Emmys and received four nominations including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. It didn't win (Boo!), however the mainstream recognition was very welcome.
Here's to even more TV to be thankful for in 2020!
