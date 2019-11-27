Alisha Wainwright's Dad Defends His Daughter Amid Justin Timberlake Incident

Alisha Wainwright's father is speaking out following his daughter's headline-making night with Justin Timberlake.

Over the weekend, images emerged of the Palmer co-stars spending time together at a New Orleans bar during a break from filming. While the photos and video, originally published by The Sun, appeared to show Timberlake and Wainwright getting close, even briefly holding hands, a source has told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."

"They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the insider explained. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

While the sighting raised eyebrows, considering Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, a second source also confirmed to E! News that Timberlake and Wainwright's hangout was "innocent."

"They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second insider said. "There is nothing going on between them."