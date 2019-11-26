How Dove Cameron Really Feels About Having a Tattoo Dedicated to Her Ex

Alexa, play "Tattoo" by Jordin Sparks.

In an interview with Refinery29, 23-year-old actress Dove Cameron went in-depth about the tattoos she has and the significance that they each hold. While some were out of impulse (ah, to be young) and others were to commemorate milestones in her life or to honor her family.

From zodiac sign symbols, animals, quotes and sayings, Cameron's tattoo's all hold a special place in her heart but one of those... is of her ex.

The Descendants star tells the publication that her first tattoo—of the Capricorn zodiac sign—when she was only 14-years-old. "When people say I am 'turning bad,' I just remind them I got my first tattoo when I was 14.' My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he'd been practicing on oranges and was ready," she recalls.

Fast forward four years, Cameron got a tattoo of her ex Ryan McCartan for her 18th birthday!