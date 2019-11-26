Channing Tatum Wants to Set a Custody Schedule With Jenna Dewan for Their Daughter

While their divorce has been finalized, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan still need to settle some custody arrangements for their only child together, Everly Tatum.

In legal documents filed on Monday in Calif. court and obtained by E! News, Tatum filed a request for the court to issue orders in regard to child custody and visitation of their 6-year-old daughter, for who they share joint legal and physical custody.

While the two have already agreed on a summer vacation schedule, per the documents, the actor proposed terms for traveling with Everly, taking her out of school and fairly spending holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Easter, Spring Break and birthdays, with each parent going forward.