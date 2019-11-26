Sterling K. Brown Totally Traumatized His Kids With His Acting

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 6:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, Amare Brown, Andrew Brown, Frozen ll premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown's kids aren't always impressed by his movies, but they sure are terrified of them.

During an appearance on Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the This Is Us star dished on how his two sons—Andrew, 8, and Amaré, 4, whom he shares with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe—feel about his work.

Speaking of his role in Frozen 2, the star told Seth Meyers, "They are impressed by it. They're not impressed that I'm in it."

As he continued, "After it's over, I was like, 'You think daddy did a good job?' And my 8-year-old was like, 'Yeah, you were fine.'" But Andrew was most definitely not fine after seeing Black Panther for the first time—a movie during which both Brown and his fictional son, played by Michael B. Jordan, die.

As the actor told Meyers, "He's impressed with it, but here's a note to the wise. If you take your son to a movie where the character that plays your son dies, he may have a traumatic effect."

Watch

Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson Talk Randall & Beth

Poor, little Andrew! The 43-year-old continued to explain his son's reaction to the Marvel hit. "When Killmonger died in the movie, first time in a movie—no, Pete's Dragon was the first time he cried in a movie," he said. "This is the second time. But he was convulsing."

"I had to, like, pick him up, sit him on my lap and rock him and tell him it was gonna be okay," Brown went on. "And afterwards, when we went to the after-party, he would not leave my side. He was like, 'When are we going home? We're going together. Until then, I'm not leaving you.' It was beautiful."

As Meyers quipped in response to the painfully sweet story, "Also, he was probably just a little young." To which Brown admitted, "Probably. We got introduced to the MCU pretty early."

And what an introduction.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sterling K. Brown , Black Panther , Frozen , This Is Us , Seth Meyers , Late Night , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.