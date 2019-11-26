EXCLUSIVE!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Judges Are All Smiles Welcoming Alesha Dixon

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 9:00 AM

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

When it's a battle between the world's best, you better believe the America's Got Talent: The Champions judges and host Terry Crews will look their best—and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Back for another round of America's Got Talent: The Champions judging are Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. They're joined by singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon. Once again, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Crews is on board as host.

Dixon previously served a judge on the UK series Strictly Come Dancing and joined Britain's Got Talent as a judge alongside Cowell in season six.

 

Watch

Julianne Hough & Gabrielle Union Leave America's Got Talent

The first season of America's Got Talent: The Champions featured talent from around the world. Shin Lim, the winner of America's Got Talent season 13, won the all-star competition. Darci Lynne Farmer, the teenaged ventriloquist singer and winner of America's Got Talent season 12, came in second. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova from Ukrayina maye talent came in third.

This year, 40 new acts from around the world will be competing to be crowned the winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Contestants include Alexa Lauenburger, Brian King Joseph, Connie Talbot, Luke Islam, Michael Grimm and Jack Vidgen.

Below, meet the new judging panel for AGT: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Terry Crews return for America's Got Talent: The Champions season two alongside Alesha Dixon.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel joined America's Got Talent in season five.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Alesha Dixon

A singer, songwriter, dancer and author, Alesha Dixon is a veteran of a reality TV, she judged Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent. She's hosted The Greatest Dancer, Your Face Sounds Familiar and Dance Dance Dance.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Simon Cowell

The creator of the Got Talent franchise joined America's Got Talent in season 11.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum joined America's Got Talent in season eight and left after season 13. She previously judged AGT: The Champions season one as well.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Terry Crews

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews joined the franchise for AGT: The Champions season one and hopped over to AGT to host as well.

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon hops from Britain's Got Talent and joins the returning AGT: The Champions judges for season two of the reality series.

America's Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

